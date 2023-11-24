NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures are dipping to near freezing tonight, with several areas getting as chilly as the lower 20s.

There won’t be much recovery tomorrow as most areas will be in the 30s, and Central Park may tease 40 degrees in the early afternoon. Cool temperatures can be expected throughout the weekend and next week, though most days will be dry.

High pressure will be in control. However, showers and storms are expected for the tristate area on Sunday evening and Monday morning, though the rain will leave before many wake up on Monday.