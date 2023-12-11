NEW YORK (PIX11) – A strong cold front will continue to move through the area today as high pressure will gradually work its way in from the west. We can expect periods of rain this morning with wet snow north and west of the city.

The snow will cause slippery spots on roads, especially in higher elevations. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon as winds will shift to the west. Afternoon temperatures will be around 45 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as winds will diminish. The high temperature will be 44 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 43 in the city and low 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and chilly as winds will bring more Canadian air into the area. The high will be 40 in the city and low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the south. The high will be 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.