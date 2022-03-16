It was another gorgeous day as temperatures topped out in the upper 60s on Wednesday. The string of sunny and mild temperatures will briefly come to a pause as a storm arrives just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. After it passes, the warmth comes back in a hurry on Friday with the potential of temperatures hitting the 70-degree mark.

Much of Wednesday night will be dry as temperatures drop into the mid-40s. Through the course of the night, clouds will be on the increase, and there could be some fog developing for coastal sections. Toward daybreak, the chance of rain rises as the storm approaches from the south.

Rain moves in early in the morning on St. Patrick’s Day but it could turn more showery by lunchtime. Unfortunately, the damp conditions will continue through the parade during the day before it finally tapers off early in the evening. In addition to the rain, the winds will come off the ocean making it cooler with temperatures holding at around 50 degrees.

Once the storm passes, Friday looks to be a stellar day. Southwesterly winds will boost temperatures up toward 70 degrees. Many spots may climb further into the mid-70s.

On Saturday, a storm system looks to bring scattered showers around. That will cool temperatures down into the lower 60s. The cooling trend will continue on Sunday, which is also the start of spring. Highs will be in the mid-50s, with a gusty breeze throughout the day.