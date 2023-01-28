NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures rose into the mid-50s in many locations.

Central Park saw an afternoon high of 52 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. Saturday marked the 25th day this month with above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around as gusts in excess of 25 mph were seen in parts of the area.

Look for conditions to cool down a bit Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-40s in most areas, and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. The winds will begin to subside as well.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region tomorrow. Most of the day looks dry, but a shower or two could develop in a few areas by the evening. Expect highs in the low to mid-50s.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the 50s but with more clouds and possibly an isolated shower. Conditions will then cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s.