NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system tracking along the coast made its way north toward the tri-state region Wednesday night. New Jersey has just dealt with all the flooding issues from the previous storm. There are concerns that a few rivers may rise and get close to overflowing once again. While the main storm may pass by Thursday morning, it may stay quite gloomy for the rest of the week as a series of weak disturbances slowly cross through the region.

The rain becomes steadier on Wednesday night. While much of it will be on the lighter side, there will be a few times when the rain could be on the moderate to heavy side and cause some localized street flooding. Expect temperatures to more or less hover around 50 degrees.

As far as river flooding goes, the smaller streams have the best chance to rise close to their banks. If the rain ends up becoming heavier than expected, the rivers may start to overflow on Thursday. Still, the flooding would not be as severe as the last storm.

While the main storm will shift offshore early on Thursday, it will remain to be damp and gloomy through Friday. A few light showers will be possible from time to time, otherwise, expect a good deal of clouds for both days. Highs will still be on the mild side on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Cooler air will start to filter in on Friday. Temperatures may start in the lower 50s early, before trailing down into the 40s.

There might be a leftover shower around on Saturday. Otherwise, skies will clear out as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

New Year’s Eve will feature partly cloudy skies and it will stay dry into the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s. By midnight, temperatures will trail down into the lower 40s.

It will be a dry start for 2024. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures on the seasonable side. Highs will be in the lower 40s. It will remain quiet and dry through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 40s.