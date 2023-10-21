NEW YORK (PIX11) — Steady rain is expected early Saturday morning as the low pressure makes its nearest pass. The rain will taper off during the midday hours as the low makes its way into Eastern New England.

The low is expected to deepen and cause the winds to pick up around our region during the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s during the day, but the 30-35 mph gusts late in the day will cause temperatures to take a tumble.

The storm will continue to intensify as the low pressure starts to head out to sea on Sunday. While the tri-state is expected to see the rain clear out, the winds may gust to some 30 to 40 mph during the day from the north and west bringing in a chilly air mass with afternoon temperatures only topping out in the mid-50s.

The winds should ease a bit early next week allowing the highs to back up to around 60 degrees on Monday.

Through the rest of the week, we will see a moderation of temperatures as high pressure causes the winds to shift more westerly, than southwesterly. Highs may end up at around 70 degrees by next Friday.