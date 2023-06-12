NEW YORK (PIX11) – Monday will start off dry but rain and potentially severe thunderstorms will move in later in the day.

Folks can expect partly sunny skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 76 in New York City and the surrounding suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another front will move through the region later in the day. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms as low pressure passes through the area. The high will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm as the front will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers as another front will pass through the region. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.