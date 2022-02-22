NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system will move through the region Tuesday, bringing unsettled weather and mild temperatures to much of the area.

Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with periods of rain this afternoon. Winds will become gusty toward evening. The high temperature will be around 56 degrees in New York City and in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in the suburbs. A wind advisory goes into effect later Tuesday for Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Wednesday will be cloudy with early showers followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 66 degrees in the city and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and much colder as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 37 degrees in the city and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing as another storm system will move through the region. The exact impact of this storm will depend on the track of the system, so it’s too soon to tell if there will be notable accumulation. The high temperature will be 36 degrees in the city and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures in the low 30s for much of the area. Sunday will be partly sunny and milder with a high temperature around 40 degrees.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid-30s for much of the region.