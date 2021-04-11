Rain, temps in the 50s through first half of week

The New York City skyline is masked by fog on March 23, 2021.

NEW YORK — Rain will likely put a damper on any outdoor plans Sunday, as a storm system moves through the tri-state area.

Scattered showers were expected to hit the region Sunday morning. Folks should anticipate periods of rain throughout the day before the storm tapers off late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the five boroughs and Long Island through 10 a.m.

The unsettled pattern will linger through mid-week. There are more showers in store Tuesday and Wednesday followed by a return of sunshine on Thursday.

High temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper 50s for most of the week.