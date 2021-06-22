The first full day of summer, appropriately, felt like summer.

Temperatures soared into the mid 80s, but the humidity made it feel more like around 90 degrees. Then, rain and strong storms moved across parts of the region.

The threat for more rain is not over on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area, which could also bring a bit of relief from the oppressive heat and humidity.

Things start out sunny Tuesday, but clouds move in by the afternoon as more rain develops.

A line of showers with some thunderstorms will cross through the region during the afternoon. Due to ample cloud cover and the chance of rain, the high temperature will remain around 76 in the city and mid-70s for the suburbs.

Once the front passes, the humidity will finally drop and temperatures will trail down into the 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a pair of delightful days as an area of high pressure slides into the region. Expect ample sunshine along with low humidity. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Heading into the weekend, things start to get a little unsettled. The humidity will come back on Friday as temperatures climb back toward 80 degrees. Temperatures will climb further into the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday as a warm southwesterly flow develops

Due to the warmup, the risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out each day.