NEW YORK (PIX11) — Back-to-back storm systems will require folks to keep their umbrellas handy through Friday.

A storm moved through the region early Wednesday. It will be followed by another system, which arrives on Thursday.

Folks can expect periods of rain, possibly heavy at times, Wednesday morning followed by clouds and drizzle in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 52 degrees in the city and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 55 in the city and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees for much of the region.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend as high pressure will work its way into the area from the west. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the region. The high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and noticeably warmer as air from the Gulf of Mexico will settle into the area. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s.