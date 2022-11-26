NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday.

High pressure will move through the area Saturday and slide offshore into the Atlantic overnight. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 degrees in New York City, and low- to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing by late morning as an area of low pressure will move through the region. The rain will become steady by mid-afternoon with a few locally heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will remain close to seasonable with a high of 56 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy as low pressure moves offshore and high pressure approaches the area from the west. The high temperature will be around 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will move through the area bringing air in from Canada. The high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another storm system will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will be mild once again as winds will shift to the south. The high will be around 55 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, and colder as high pressure will move into the region. Winds will shift back to the northwest bringing unseasonably chilly air back into the tri-state area. The high will be in the low- to mid-40s.

Friday will be sunny and unseasonably chilly as Canadian air will remain anchored over the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.