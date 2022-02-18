After Thursday’s spring-like warmth, changes quickly moved in overnight.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:30 a.m. for Brooklyn and Queens in the city, and Nassau County on Long Island. Additionally, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect across New Jersey early Friday until 7 a.m., for counties including, Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, a high wind warning was in effect this morning for Long Island and eastern Connecticut, where gusts may approach 65 mph. Winds could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages in those areas.

For the city and rest of the region, the winds won’t be as intense, but they may still gust to 55 mph. A wind advisory was in effect for the rest of the tri-state area as storms moved through.

We can expect rain Friday morning, heavy at times in some areas, along with gusty winds this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday, bringing a return to colder temperatures later today. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers especially north and west of the city. Temperatures will be much closer to seasonable with a high of 41 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued cold as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the region. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s for much of the area.