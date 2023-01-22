Conditions stayed on the chilly side Sunday as clouds ruled the skies for the second straight day. Most of the day remained on the dry side, but as we moved into the mid-afternoon hours, raindrops began falling across parts of the region. A few snowflakes were seen west of the city as well.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 42 degrees, which is 3 degrees above normal. We have now seen above-normal high temperatures on 20 of 22 days this month, which is quite unbelievable for a winter month.

Look for conditions to stay wet through the evening hours. A steady rain is expected to form, and an isolated downpour is possible in some locales. Parts of the Hudson Valley, particularly Sullivan and Ulster counties, as well as northwestern New Jersey, will see snow or a wintry mix. Temperatures will remain fairly steady around 40 degrees, although a few 30s are likely north and west of the city.

Expect the rain and snow to linger into Monday morning. Most of the snow should remain in the Hudson Valley, but Morris, Sussex, Warren, Passaic, and Bergen counties in New Jersey could see some of the white stuff as well. And, if enough cold air gets pulled into the area, the five boroughs may even see a few flakes.

Rain totals of a half-inch to one inch are expected over most of the area. Snow totals in Sullivan and Ulster counties will be between 2 and 6 inches, while any accumulation in northern New Jersey and the five boroughs will be minimal. Look for another chance of rain and snow on Wednesday.