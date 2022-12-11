NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week.

Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight, when the the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, accordng to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Suday afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will see tempertures near 42 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednessday will be sunny with seasonable temps around 40, but rain and snow threaten the region Thursday and Friday, the forecast said. Most of the snow is expected Thursday before the rain moves in Friday.

Despite the precipitation, the temperature will hover around 45 degrees at the end of the workweek, according to the NWS.