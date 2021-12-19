Rain, snow move out of area but cold temperatures remain

People in face masks wait in line to enter The National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York City on Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK — It’s beginning to feel a lot more like winter across the tri-state area, and some folks north of New York City even woke up to some snow on Sunday.

Most areas had some rain overnight, and that system was expected to move out of the area early Sunday.

The cold, however, will stick around. High temperatures will top out in the low 40s. By Sunday night, temperatures will dip below freezing.

You’ll need the winter coat, scarf and gloves for Monday’s morning commute.

The December chill will remain through the rest of the week, with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the 20s. The good news: it will remain dry, with partly sunny skies, for most of the week.