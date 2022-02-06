Rain, snow, freezing rain for Monday followed by milder weather

The bitter cold continues. But relief from the bone-chilling temperatures is just around the corner. Morning lows started off in the teens and single digits with below zero wind chills. Afternoon sunshine did nothing to provide warmth as highs struggled to make it out of the twenties.

With a high-pressure system above, expect mostly clear skies through the early part of the evening Sunday. However, as it retreats, it will give way to a system moving in from the west and a coastal low from the southeast. As a result, expect increasing clouds Sunday night. The secondary center of low pressure will remain far enough offshore, but there’s still a chance of precipitation.

Even though this is not expected to be a widespread event, there is still a chance of light freezing rain/drizzle Sunday night into Monday morning. The greatest chance will be near the coast along with the potential for a wintry mix inland. Winds will begin to switch gears and temperatures will likely rise, allowing for a transition to plain drizzle or rain in spots.

Keep in mind that roads will be slick, especially on untreated surfaces. So be sure to allow for extra travel time throughout the day. As the coastal low strengthens, it will move up the east coast Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A cold rain is expected for much of the area during this timeframe.

As far as timing goes, expect light and scattered rain/snow and freezing rain overnight in the early afternoon. Anticipate a break with a few scattered showers followed by more rain after sunset before tapering off early Tuesday morning.

Regarding rain totals, expect a trace amount north and west of the city with up to a half inch near the coast. Expect little to no snow accumulation with a trace amount of ice accretion possible.

As we look ahead to the rest of the week, there will be a spike in temps with highs topping out into the 40s followed by another dip, and a chance for snow.