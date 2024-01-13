NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday morning kicks off with rain showers which have caused moderate flooding along rivers and coastal areas.

The rain will push out before the afternoon, leaving the area with some sunshine as the winds pick up. It will be gusty this evening before calming down on Sunday.

Snow flurries are possible on Sunday but are not expected to stick. Temperatures will be cooling rapidly this upcoming week, dropping below freezing for several days.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be very cold featuring highs in the lower 30s under partly sunny skies.

Another storm system looms for Tuesday into Wednesday. As cold air will be in place, there is the possibility of snow in the forecast. More snow can happen again, possibly on Friday.