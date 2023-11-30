NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move offshore during the afternoon bringing relief from the winter-like temperatures. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Rain showers will develop during the evening as low pressure will move through the area. The high will be 49 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. The high will be 54 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will move through the region. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as low pressure will pass to the south of the area. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy as winds will shift to the north bringing Canadian air back into the region. The high will be 45 in the city and mid 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 40s in the suburbs.