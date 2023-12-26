NEW YORK (PIX11) — A frontal boundary moves through the tri-state region on Wednesday bringing back rain into the forecast. As the ground is still recovering from the rain from the other weekend, the potential for flooding is on the table, but it is not expected to be severe. While the main storm affects the region during the day, an upper-level disturbance following behind will continue to bring the threat of showers for the rest of the week.

The low clouds and fog that were around for much of Tuesday did make a return for the night. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of Long Island and coastal Connecticut as the visibility will go down to less than a half mile at times. As far as temperatures go, overnight lows will hover in the mid to upper 40s through the night.

An area of low pressure riding along the frontal boundary will bring some rain on Wednesday. There will be times during the latter part of the day when the rain could be on the heavier side and cause some street flooding. On top of that, many of the rivers are still reeling from the heavy rain from the other week. The potential is that the smaller rivers and streams may overflow, but we do not expect to see the levels that we’ve seen earlier.

While the main storm will shift offshore, an upper-level system will slowly drift east and bring the chance for a few additional showers around on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s

Skies should finally clear out for good by Saturday. The rest of the holiday weekend looks fine with partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s. As for the New Year’s Eve ball drop, expect temperatures to be in the upper 30s at midnight.