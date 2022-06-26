It was another hot and steamy day throughout the five boroughs Sunday as southwest winds continued to roast the Big Apple.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 89 degrees, making it the second hottest day of the month. In addition, we did see a handful of 90-degree temps. LaGuardia reached 91, their third 90-degree day of the month, and Newark saw their fourth with a high of 94.

Expect the heat to gradually subside as we move into the evening hours under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 70s.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region Sunday night. Showers and storms are expected to develop by the early-morning hours Monday and stay with us through the afternoon. It will remain on the humid side as well, but temperatures are unlikely to get out of the 70s.

Look for bright and dry conditions on Tuesday. You can expect highs around 80.