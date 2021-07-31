Rain returns on Sunday

NEW YORK — After a spectacular Saturday, clouds will start to move into the tri-state area overnight as a small storm system approaches.

Most of the rain from this system will miss us to both our north and south, with higher chances for rain in central and southern New Jersey as well as the Hudson Valley.

In and around the city, we can expect rain showers to arrive around lunchtime.

A rumble or two of thunder is also possible in the afternoon and early evening. With all the clouds around, Sunday’s temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s.

The rain moves out on Sunday night, leaving us with another great day to start the new workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and high temperatures right around 80 degrees.

