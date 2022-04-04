While the week started on a good note, the same cannot be said for the rest of the week. A pair of systems will bring periods of rain stretching from late Tuesday until either late Thursday or early Friday. While this will make the week quite dreary, we do need the rain as we are running for 2 inches below the normal since the start of March.

Clouds moved in late on Monday from a weakening system that will pass well north and west. Overnight lows will end up in the mid 40s in the city, while outlying suburbs will drop into the 30s.

There may be some sun early on Tuesday, but the bulk of the day will feature cloudy skies. A few showers may develop late in the afternoon from a warm front that may slide just to the south of the region. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Eventually, steadier rain moves in late Tuesday night and it will continue into Wednesday morning. The rain may come down heavy at times and with the higher amounts of around an inch of rain focused for the city and coastal sections.

The rain should taper off by the middle of the day on Wednesday, but it may still be damp and rather cool through the rest of the day as an east wind persists. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees.

Thursday may have a bit of sun early in the day, but the next storm system will move in during the day. This may also bring a round of heavy rain sometime between Thursday afternoon into the late night hours.

Unfortunately, the home opener for the New York Yankees is in the afternoon, and Mother Nature may not cooperate. Like the first storm, this storm could also bring over an inch of rain as well. In terms of temperatures, expect highs to remain in the low to mid 50s.

There could be a few leftover showers early on Friday, but conditions should improve and the sun will return. That will be good enough to warm things back up to around the lower 60s.