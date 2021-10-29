Storms return Friday evening, but Halloween looking good

Coming off the heels of the first nor’easter of the season, another storm will bring more rain into the region later Friday.

While it is not expected to be as strong as the first storm, the potential for some heavy rain on what is already a saturated ground could force rivers to overflow their banks once again.

At this point, the Passaic River is still above flood stage and moderate flooding is possible later this week as the next storm delivers another round of rain. No Flood Watches had been posted as of Friday morning, but it will not be surprising if they get issued later on.

The daytime period on Friday should remain generally dry. Clouds will be on the increase and there will be an outside chance of a shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

As the storm approaches, the winds will be on the increase. Gusts to 35 mph will be on the table as steadier rain develops in the evening. Some of it could be heavy at times and that could lead to localized flooding on area roadways. The rain will continue through the night before we get a break on Saturday morning.

Additional rain will develop Saturday afternoon as a secondary system develops along the frontal boundary. At this point, it looks like most of the action will occur east of the city and it will taper off late at night. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

When all is said and done, around an inch of rain will be possible across the entire region.

Things are looking good for Halloween! Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure works its way into the region. The high will be around 63 in the city and in the mid-60s for the suburbs.