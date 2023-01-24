NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system makes its way toward the tri-state region on Wednesday. While it will primarily be a rain event for most, it may start as a bit of snow right at the onset for the city and coastal sections.

To the north and west, the changeover will be slow to occur, so Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across interior sections. In addition, in The Catskills, A Winter Storm Warning has been given where there could be a significant amount of snow.

While the snow will be an issue for inland sections, the winds will be kicking, especially across the coast. Wind Advisories have been issued for the Jersey Shore and Long Island as the gusts may approach 50 mph. Winds that strong may bring down a few tree limbs and cause isolated power outages. Also, the strong winds will pile the water along the shoreline. Coastal Flood Advisories have been issued as the tides may run a foot above normal and cause minor flooding.

Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday night. Temperatures will end up dropping into the lower 30s.

Wednesday will start dry, but the precipitation will arrive midday. As temperatures will be right around the freezing mark or above along the coastal sections, there may be a bit of snow during the onset. However, accumulations will be very limited as the temperatures will be on the climb allowing any snow to changeover to rain.

The changeover will be slower to develop for areas to the north and west, allowing for a light accumulation of snow. However, you would need to go to the Catskills to see snow over 5 inches.

So, while snow is a possibility at the start, it will be mainly a rain event, and it may come down hard late in the afternoon and into the early evening hours as much as an inch of rain will be possible before it starts to taper off at around midnight.

The strong southerly flow will allow temperatures to climb toward 50 degrees on Wednesday night. However, the winds will shift to the northwest by daybreak on Thursday morning.

That will bring temperatures down and hover in the lower 40s for much of Thursday. By Friday morning, temperatures will end up in the lower 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s, thanks to a gusty wind.

For Friday afternoon, the winds should finally ease. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s under partly sunny skies.