NEW YORK — You’ll need to keep the umbrella handy as a storm system is expected to bring up to an inch of rain to parts of the area Sunday.

Scattered showers began across much of the region around 8 a.m. There could be an afternoon break, but anticipate periods of rain throughout the day before the storm tapers off around midnight.

About a half-an-inch to an inch of precipitation is expected. Thunderstorms are also possible along with increased winds as the system leaves the region.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of northern New Jersey and southern New York from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday.

Expect steady winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The clouds will clear out overnight, making way for a bright and breezy Monday, but temperatures will be chillier than they have been the last few days. Highs are expected to top out in the low 50s — a stark contrast to the 80-degree temperatures the area experienced on Friday.

Another chance of rain could return on Wednesday.

