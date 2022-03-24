NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks across the tri-state area will need an umbrella and some extra travel time Thursday as a storm system moves across the region.

Showers with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm were expected through about 2 p.m. Periods of rain will linger through the evening. High temperatures will top out in the mid-50s.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into Friday, with more rain and thunderstorms possible in the early morning. The clouds will start to clear in the afternoon, making way for a sunny end to the workweek. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

However, the reprieve from the rain will be short-lived. Another chance of showers and thunderstorms was expected to arrive Saturday afternoon. The day will start out partly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be breezy, between 7 and 13 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny but colder, with highs in the upper 40s for most of the region. Monday’s high temperature could likely stay in the 30s under partly sunny skies.