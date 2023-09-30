NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leftover showers linger Saturday morning, however, the sun should start to break through as the storm drifts further out to sea. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s.

The page finally turns on Sunday as high-pressure moves in. A nice westerly wind develops, bringing temperatures up into the low to mid-70s under sunny skies.

The warmth continues into early next week. Skies will remain sunny for the most part with highs climbing further into the upper 70s.

Temperatures are on the rise this upcoming week, reaching the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The remaining days will be in the 70s/