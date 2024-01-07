NEW YORK (PIX11) — The winter storm that battered the tri-state area with snow, rain, sleet, and wind is expected to move out of the New York City area on Sunday.

Mostly rain with a chance of snow is expected on Sunday before the storm gradually ends, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be 37 degrees and little or snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will sink below freezing this evening, making it possible to see some icing.

A hazardous weather outlook and coastal flood advisory are in effect for parts of New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island, according to the NWS.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 42 degrees. A small chance of snow and rain is expected early Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s temperatures will be near 51 degrees.

Most of the workweek looks clear and seasonable with temperatures hovering around the high 30s to mid-40s, according to the NWS. But the tri-state area could see 60 degrees on Wednesday.