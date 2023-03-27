NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak system brought a soggy end to Monday. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the middle part of the week, but a frontal boundary brings in blustery conditions just in time for the Yankee Home Opener on Thursday.

A wave of low pressure passing through the region brought some rain during the late afternoon and early evening hours of Monday night. Eventually, the rain will shift offshore and skies will clear out overnight. Temperatures will end up in the lower 40s.

While the system will move offshore, the clouds will stick around on Tuesday. It will be cooler as well with temperatures staying in the lower 50s.

The sun will break through late in the day and skies will remain clear for much of Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. Late at night a cold front will bring a line of rain or snow showers across the region and colder temperatures will follow behind.

The sun will be out on Thursday, but the wind will be kicking from the northwest. While temperatures may make their way up into the upper 40s during the Yankee Home Opener in the afternoon, it may feel more like the upper 20s and lower 30s all day long thanks to the brisk wind.

Things warm up rapidly on Friday. The wind will shift to the southwest on Friday bumping temperatures back up into the upper 50s.

On Saturday, we may see highs in the upper 60s, but a storm system looks to bring rain and potentially spoil the day. By Sunday, the storm clears out, but it will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs backing down into the mid 50s.