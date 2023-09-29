NEW YORK (PIX11) — A broad area of low pressure off the coast brought a tremendous amount of rain across the region causing severe flash flooding for many areas across the city and crippling public transit.

The National Weather Service issued numerous flash flood warnings as rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour fell for an extended period of time. In some cases, the flooding became life-threatening as the rainfall rates approached 2 inches per hour or higher.

Kennedy Airport received more than eight inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest day ever for that reporting station. Amounts were less elsewhere, but still impressive. In Central Park, the rainfall total approached 6 inches of rain.

While much of the flash flooding has subsided, a few streams and rivers like the Saddle and Bronx Rivers have overflowed their banks. It may take a longer time before they crest and go below flood stage.

Along the coast, the winds continue to come in from the east causing the water to pile up along the shore. Minor tidal flooding at high tide will continue through at least Saturday morning

Much of the heavy rain has shifted east for Friday evening, but the threat of showers will linger into the night. Most of it should be on the lighter side and any additional flooding is not likely at this point. Overnight temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 50s.

There might be a few leftover showers on Saturday morning, but the sun should start to break through as the storm drifts further out to sea. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s

The page finally turns on Sunday as high-pressure moves in. A nice westerly wind develops, bringing temperatures up into the low to mid-70s under sunny skies.

The warmth continues into early next week. Skies will remain sunny for the most part with highs climbing further into the upper 70s.