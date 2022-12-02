NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.

Look for the cold conditions to stay in place Friday evening. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the low 40s, although a few areas to the north and west could drop into the 30s. Skies will become partly cloudy.

Get the umbrellas ready for Saturday because another storm system is approaching our area. The bulk of the rain should move through between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Afterwards, we could see a break until about 5 p.m., at which time a second line of showers could sweep through the region. In addition, the winds are expected to ramp-up again, with gusts in excess of 30 mph possible. The bright side to the gray day will be that temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Look for drier and colder conditions Sunday and Monday.