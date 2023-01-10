NEW YORK (PIX11) — The quiet weather continues. While it is certainly much cooler than the previous week, temperatures continue to hover at or above the normal high. While Wednesday will be a right around where we should be, temperatures will be on the climb once again as a storm system approaches on Thursday and into Friday.

A frontal boundary moving through the region brought some clouds around on Tuesday and it will linger into the night. Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s during the overnight hours.

Wednesday should feature more sunshine during the first part of the day, but clouds will start to be on the increase during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be around 40 degrees.

A few showers may develop in the morning on Thursday as a warm front passes through. There looks to be a break during the afternoon, but eventually the rain will redevelop during the evening, and it will be on and off into the night. As the winds will come from the south temperatures will climb toward 50 during the day and possibly climb into the lower 50s on Friday morning.

There may be a few leftover showers Friday morning before skies start to partially clear out during the day. Temperatures may hold in the lower 50s at first before it starts to trail down during the day.

Saturday may continue to feature a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind that will keep temperatures around the lower 40s during the day.

The winds should finally back down by Sunday. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will moderate into the mid 40s.