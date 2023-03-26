NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday made way for plenty of sunshine across the boroughs, New Jersey and Long Island, with mild temperatures in the 60s for most and breezes at times throughout the day. The evening ends on a beautiful and quiet note as well. Mostly clear skies are expected with a low around 42 degrees in New York City, with 20s and 30s for some suburbs with light winds.

Monday will start off dry with an increase of clouds, but the tri-state region can expect rain and showers to move in as the afternoon approaches. With periods of rain through most of the afternoon hours, expect a high near 56 degrees in New York City and upper 40s to upper 50s for the suburbs.

Precipitation amounts are likely to be near a tenth to a quarter of an inch. There’s a slight chance for more wet weather early Tuesday, with partly sunny skies possible later in the day. Wednesday looks to be dry and sunny, but the rain comes back by the end of the week, with the possibility of the first half of the weekend seeing a shower or two as well.

Expect seasonable conditions from Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures hovering around the 50s. Highs for the area will then increase to the 60s by Friday and possibly 70s by the weekend.