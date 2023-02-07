NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak frontal boundary brings the risk of shower Tuesday night. Wednesday features a break, but another storm system will bring the potential of additional rain on Thursday. Despite the unsettled pattern temperatures will be on the climb with the potential of 60 degrees possible by Friday. Heading into the weekend, the forecast models are indicating another storm system, but that looks to pass to the south at this point.

Clouds have moved in during the day on Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. The actual front itself is pretty weak and it may bring a scattered shower around during the late evening hours. Temperatures will hover at around 40 degrees through the overnight period.

The winds will shift to the west behind the front. That will help warm temperatures back up on Wednesday to around 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Another storm system makes its way into the region on Thursday. A warm front may bring the risk of a shower in the city or an icy mix for areas well north in the morning. Much of the day will stay dry although it will be cloudy. Toward the latter part of the day, several waves of rain may cross through the region as the trailing cold front approaches. Temperatures may end up climbing into the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon, and possibly rise further into the upper 50s at night.

Friday starts out balmy early in the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s. If the cold front will slow to cross the region, may spots may end up going toward 60 in the morning. The rest of the day will see temperatures fall as the winds shift to the north. After some early clouds, skies will feature partly to mostly sunny conditions.

For the weekend, the forecast models are indicating that the frontal boundary will slow down off the coast. A wave of low pressure may ride along the boundary, but it may be too far off the coast to affect the tri-state region with rain or some wet snow. Nonetheless, it is something to monitor as we head into the latter part of the week. Temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s.