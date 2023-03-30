NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a chilly MLB Opening Day in the Bronx as the Yankees hosted the San Francisco Giants. Temperatures only climbed into the mid 40s, which is 10 degrees below where we should be for this time of the year. Milder temperatures are on the way, but a storm system looks to bring clouds on Friday, followed by rain that will move in at night and linger into Saturday.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. The breezy conditions that help made it feel much colder during the day will ease but it will allow temperatures to tumble for areas away from the city. Expect overnight lows to be in the upper 30s within the five boroughs, while the suburbs go down into the 20s and lower 30s.

On Friday, skies will quickly cloud up. A warm front passing to the north will bring the chance of rain during the day, but it should stay dry for the most part in the city and points south. Through the day, we will see temperatures make their way into the mid 50s and stay around there into the evening.

Eventually rain will make their way across the rest of the region on Friday night and possibly continue into Saturday morning before we get a break. During the day, we may get a few showers from time to time, but the sun may break through at times in the afternoon. A southwesterly wind will be in place and that may allow temperatures to bump their way into the upper 60s. At night the trailing cold front will move through bringing the chance of scattered thunderstorms with it.

Once the front passes, winds will shift to the west and bring cooler air for Sunday. It will be a mostly sunny day, but the chilly breeze will keep temperatures at around 50 as the high.