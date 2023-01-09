NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a tranquil start for the week. While temperatures are not as warm as it was during the previous week, it is still several degrees above the normal. Toward the latter part of the week, a storm system will bring some rain for the tri-state region, and it will be quite windy heading into next weekend as well.

Skies will remain generally clear Monday night. Expect overnight lows to dip into the mid 30s in New York City, while many surrounding areas go down into the 20s.

Tuesday will feature some sunshine early, but a frontal boundary passing to the north will bring in some clouds for the latter part of the day. Expect highs to be in the mid 40s.

It will be a touch cooler on Wednesday as the winds come from the north and west. Skies should remain generally sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase on Thursday. A storm system will pass well north and west of the region. Ahead of it, a good southerly flow will bring temperatures back up toward 50 degrees during the day.

Some rain may develop late Thursday night and continue into Friday. While it will still be mild with temperatures in the mid 50s, the winds will also start to kick as a secondary area of low pressure develops just offshore.

There is a chance that the low may linger around on Saturday keeping the risk of rain in the forecast. It will remain windy though and it will be much cooler as the winds shift to the north and east with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

By Sunday, the storm should finally head offshore bringing back the sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the lower 40s.