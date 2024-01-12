NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another strong storm makes its way toward the region on Friday night.

As a few rivers are still dealing with flooding from the last storm, and the upcoming event is only expected to add insult to injury. Flood watches have been issued across Northern New Jersey along with the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut through at least Saturday morning.

Winds also are a factor with gusts expected to approach 60 mph down the Jersey Shore and that may cause a few more downed tree limbs or power outages. It will still be windy elsewhere with gusts approaching 40 to 50 across the region.

That wind off the ocean will cause more coastal flooding during Saturday morning’s high tide cycle. Tides are expected to run two to three feet above normal causing moderate to major flooding. Also, the heavy surf produced by the storm will batter the South Shore of Long Island creating additional beach erosion.

The good news from this storm is the relative quickness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While less rain is expected, the fact that the ground is still saturated forces rivers to easily rise beyond their banks if they have gone below flood stage since the last event. The Passaic River is still flooding and it is expected to rise further until Sunday morning before it starts to crest.

Rain will develop late in the evening on Friday night. It might become heavy relatively quickly before it starts to taper off during the wee hours of the morning. Temperatures will be on the rise through the period, approaching the mid-50s by daybreak on Saturday morning.

The gusty winds from the south will start to shift to the west and cool temperatures down on Saturday. Skies will clear out and the winds will ease somewhat with temperatures dropping into the 40s through the afternoon.

The cooling trend will continue into Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. A weak disturbance may bring a flurry around, but a reinforcing shot of cold air will move in behind the storm.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be very cold featuring highs in the lower 30s under partly sunny skies.

Another storm system looms for Tuesday into Wednesday. As cold air will be in place, there is the possibility of snow in the forecast.