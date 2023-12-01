NEW YORK (PIX11) — Showers have taken over today, covering the sky in overcast clouds as rainfall began late this morning.

This storm system will move out late tonight, possibly by early Saturday morning at the latest.

A break in the rain comes tomorrow but is quickly ended as the second storm system moves in late tomorrow night.

Sunday will be another rainy day, though it is expected to have a higher rainfall total than today.

The upcoming week, however, is dry and mild, with the coldest day expected to be Thursday. Temps will range in the 40s and 50s otherwise.