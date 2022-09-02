NEW YORK (PIX11) — The pleasant weather continues as we head into the Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, a slow-moving cold front along with several disturbances will bring the chance of occasional showers and storms starting on Sunday afternoon. While that may dampen part of the holiday weekend, we are in the midst of a drought and any rain we can get will be beneficial.

Friday night will be another gorgeous one. A few high clouds will move in and that will keep temperatures in the 60s during the overnight hours.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. The humidity will be on the climb, and it will be felt especially late in the day.

A cold front will start to make its way toward the region on Sunday. During the afternoon, a few widely scattered showers and storms may develop well ahead of the front. Along with the storm threat, it will be a very warm day as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

As far as Labor Day goes, the cold front will inch closer along with a wave of low pressure that looks right along it to the north. That will likely bring a steady round of rain across areas well north and west where the wave of low pressure passes. Closer to the city and coastal sections, we may expect the showers to be more on the occasional side, so it may not necessarily spoil the holiday. Due to the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will back down to around 80 degrees.

The front will still be around on Tuesday keeping it unsettled with showers around, especially during the first half of the day. As the front will be slow to head out, the clouds will remain to keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

By Wednesday, high pressure should finally move in and bring back the sunshine. Highs will be around 80 degrees.