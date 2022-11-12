NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday started wet as the remnants of post-tropical Nicole passed across the region, but by mid-morning the sun was out, warming afternoon highs a good 10-15 degrees above normal for most of the area.

Laguardia and Newark tied previous record highs, with JFK, Islip and Bridgeport setting new records for high temps. As we head into late tonight, expect more rain as a weak disturbance sweeps across the tri-state area and northwest winds to bring temperatures down quickly. Lows are expected to be near 47 degrees in the city, and suburbs in the low 40s to 50s.

Showers will likely linger into Sunday morning but will dry out before the afternoon arrives. Otherwise, the story will be afternoon sunshine and a brisk northwesterly wind bringing in the cooler air. Temps will only top out in the lower 50s in the city during the day, and some suburbs will see highs in the 40s.

The core of the cold moves in early next week as high pressure settles into the region. It will be sunny, but afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s on Monday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.