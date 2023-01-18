It was another unseasonably mild day throughout the tri-state area as temperatures warmed into the low and mid 50s in most locations on Wednesday.

Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which was 14 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 16th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures. In addition, the winds were whipping around out there as gusts in excess of 35 mph were seen in parts of the area.

Look for conditions to cool down Wednesday evening. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 40s in most areas, and skies will become partly cloudy. The winds will begin to subside as well.

Our next storm system will then make its way into the region Thursday morning. We’ll start off with a few showers, but a steady rain will develop shortly afterwards and continue into the evening hours. About three-quarters to one inch of rain is likely in most locations.

A leftover shower or two is possible Friday morning.