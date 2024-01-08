NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move through the area today followed by a strong storm system for the mid-week period. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 42 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon. The rain will become heavy toward the evening as low pressure will move into the area. A flood watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for much of the tri-state area.

Flooding is possible for rivers and streams as the ground remains saturated especially north and west where snowmelt will exacerbate the flooding. A high wind watch is also in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening for coastal areas of the tri-state.

Damaging winds are possible as the storm system passes through the area. Temperatures will rise throughout the day reaching the low to mid 50s by the end of the day.

Wednesday will be cloudy and windy with heavy rain tapering off by the late morning hours. High pressure will move in from the west causing the winds to shift back to the north. Temperatures will fall throughout the day from the low 50s through the 40s by late afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high will be 47 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another storm system will work its way into the area. The high will be 46 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.