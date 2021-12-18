Rain, cold temperatures descend on tri-state area

People walk under umbrellas as they cross a street in Brooklyn during an autumn Nor’easter on Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — You’ll need to keep the umbrella handy Saturday, as periods of rain are expected throughout most of the day. A wintry mix could be possible at times in areas north of New York City.

Temperatures will be much chillier than they have been the last few days, with highs topping out in the low 40s for much of the region.

The rain should clear out overnight, but the cold will stick around.

Sunday will feature a blustery northwesterly wind. Despite mostly sunny skies, it will feel more like the upper 20s and lower 30s due to the gusty winds.

Heading into next week, it will remain dry on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.