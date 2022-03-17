NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak storm system will move through the region Thursday, bringing unsettled weather for the duration of St Patrick’s Day.

Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning with periods of rain for the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

Friday will feel more like May than March as high pressure will move into the area and winds shift to the southwest. Temperatures will approach near record-high levels in some spots with a high of 74 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain as another storm system moves through the area. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy as low pressure moves away from the region and high pressure works its way in from the west. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be in the upper 50s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain as a storm system will move towards the area from the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 45 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs.