NEW YORK (PIX11) – Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect cloudy skies Friday as a storm system approaches the area.

Conditions should stay dry through the mid-afternoon before the first few raindrops begin falling around 3 p.m. Steady rain is likely during the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s.

A soggy weekend is on tap for the tri-state area.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday. Showers are expected to linger through the afternoon and evening. Another round of rain will move in Sunday through Monday morning.

Afternoon highs are only expected to be in the 50s.