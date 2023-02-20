While the week started very mild, some disturbances will pass through during the period and bring some showers and even some icing for parts of the region.

The chance for any wintry precipitation would occur Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will back down for the rest of the week, but the colder temperatures will hold off until Friday and Saturday.

A weak disturbance passing to the south will bring some light showers around for Monday night. Most of it should be on the light side. To the north, some cold air will filter in, bringing the chance of some wintry precipitation. Any accumulations would be on the light side, if any. Temperatures overnight will end up in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The clouds will stick around for much of Tuesday. A second system will pass to the north during the afternoon and a few scattered showers may develop. There are indications that there could be a few isolated downpours as well. Temperatures are expected top out in the upper 40s.

A more potent system starts to move into the region on Wednesday. Any sunshine will fade behind clouds as a warm front approaches. There may be enough cold air for the chance of an icy mix to develop at the onset during the afternoon. For the city, temperatures are expected to warm up, allowing for a changeover to plain rain. Across northern sections, icing may stick around and possibly become more of an issue, causing travel to be quite hazardous.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Any precipitation that lingers around on Thursday will start to taper off. Temperatures may end up in the upper 40s early, but it is expected to then take a tumble.

A gusty northerly wind will bring down the temperatures on Friday. Temperatures in the afternoon will be around 40 degrees.

The start of the weekend will feature sunshine, but it will be very cold, with temperatures only climbing into the lower 30s.

For Sunday and Monday, things could get interesting with the potential of a storm system that may start out with rain. Cold air then filters into the region, allowing for the potential for a changeover to snow. It is still several days away and only one of the models is indicating that possibility at this point. Nonetheless, it is worth watching for the next couple of days.