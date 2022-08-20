NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite a small thunderstorm development in NNJ, it was another exceptional start to the weekend. Sunday will almost be an exact replica of Saturday, however, later towards the afternoon/evening hours the clouds will begin to increase. No major storms are expected to develop with temperatures around the mid 80s.

The start of the workweek will begin rather unsettled. Monday isn’t expected to be a total washout but as a system approaches from the west expect periods of rain and thunderstorms to develop; some of which could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail. Localized flooding is a possibly too. Temperatures on Monday are forecasted to remain in the upper 70s for most of the region.

On Tuesday, expect a chance of some isolated showers as the entire system moves just offshore but not far enough that we are in the clear. The day will be a blend of clouds and of some sun at times; with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures should reach the lows 80s as the sun tries to break its way in during the afternoon.

The remainder of the week looks fairly dry (spot t-storm on Friday) with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s.