NEW YORK (PIX11) – While the weather across the tri-state area was ideal for Thanksgiving Day, it may not be the case for Black Friday shoppers.

Showers and storms rolled into the region around 7 a.m. The gloomy weather was expected to stick around through the early afternoon.

However, Friday won’t be a complete washout. Precipitation amounts were expected to land between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. With a break in the clouds later in the day, high temperatures should be in the 50s, with winds picking up in the afternoon.

Saturday is looking fine, with plenty of sunshine and temps in the 50s, but another round of rain is on tap for Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, mild conditions will remain in place. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the low to mid-50s, but a few areas may see temperatures creep into the 60s by Wednesday.