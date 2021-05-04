Rain and storms may return Wednesday

NEW YORK — A cold front approaching the region will bring an unsettled period of showers starting Tuesday night and the threat will continue into Wednesday.

Afterwards, an area of high pressure will give us a quiet Thursday, but another cold front will bring more showers on Friday.



Clouds will make a return Tuesday night with a few scattered showers as a series of disturbances pass through the region. The first round of showers will be possible by 9 p.m.

The latest forecast models indicate that there could be a heavier round of downpours after midnight as another wave of low pressure passes through. Temperatures will end up in the mid 50s.



Wednesday will start out with mostly cloudy skies, but the main system arrives during the latter part of the morning with heavy downpours possible through the afternoon hours. The rain should taper off as the evening commute gets underway. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.



An area of high pressure briefly passes through the region on Thursday giving us a break from what has been an active pattern. It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 60s.



Much of Friday will be fine with highs in the lower 60s. A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers during the afternoon and the chance could linger into the night.



Mother’s Day weekend is shaping of to be so-so at this point. There could be a leftover shower or thunderstorm early on Saturday, but conditions should improve in the afternoon. Highs will be around 60.

Mother’s Day does look a little tricky at this point as a warm front creeps into the region. That could bring the chance of showers especially during the latter part of the day.